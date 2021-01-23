Stonehenge to Morgantown Road shut down as Bowling Green Police investigate an injury collision

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a tweet from Bowling Green Police, Stonehenge to Morgantown Road is shut down due to an injury collision.

Police advise using an alternate route.

According to police, one person was flown out after sustaining injuries from the crash.

This is a developing story we will have more information at it becomes available.

