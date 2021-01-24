Adopt-A-Grandparent program aims to help lonely seniors this Valentine’s Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Valentine’s Day, you have the chance to adopt a grandparent. The Bowling Green balloon company Mbellishevents wants to make sure no grandparent is lonely this year.

Adopt-A-Grandparent is a nationwide initiative where the participants will drop off a “smiling balloon buddy” to every adopted resident in a certain senior living community. The program is something owner Tinesha Simmons wanted to join to “spread joy, encouragement and hope during a time filled with loneliness and confusion for many senior citizens.”

Simmons says Covid restrictions are hard on the residents of senior living communities, and the loneliness can cause a decline in mental health. The first community the program wants to help is Village Manor, a community with around 80 residents. Each resident must be adopted before Mbellishevents goes to drop off the “balloon buddies.”

If you’d like to adopt a grandparent, it’s $18.87 per grandparent. You can find the details on the website here.

