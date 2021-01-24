Freezing rain potential this evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Northern most counties such as Hardin and Breckinridge counties has a potential for slick roadways this evening as a system moves into the area tonight. Its not expected to give much accumulation, but it does have the potential to make roadways slick into the morning hours. Elsewhere around the area, temperatures will be chilly, but there is a chance of showers this evening. Tomorrow, the shower potential continues into the morning hours, but expect a small break in between a much more potent system to arrive Sunday evening to Monday morning.

Sunday, Showers will be spotty throughout the day, but the afternoon looks slightly drier. However the dry break from the rain is short lived. Rain returns once again Sunday evening to Monday Morning. Localized potential amount of up to 3 inches are possible through this system. Highs for Sunday appear to be in the lower 50s, while lows in the mid 40s. Monday, despite the rain... we warm up to potentially the mid 60s. Lows for Monday reach the upper 30s. Tuesday, the clouds break giving way to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s and lows around the low 30s. Wednesday, clouds build up once again as another system looks to move into the area. Highs for Wednesday appear to be in the mid 40s, and lows in the lower 30s. Our next system arrives Wednesday evening into Thursday. The chance of showers mixed with snow is possible with this next system. Thursday’s high around the mid 40s with lows in the mid 20s. Friday, temperatures once again warm up into the 50′s with partly cloudy skies. Fridays lows around the low 30s. Saturday, expect mostly cloudy skies as a potential system moves into the area once again. Highs expected to be in the low 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of showers. High 52, Low 44, Winds S-10

MONDAY: Breezy and Warm. Periods of Rain, Thunder Possible. Rain Could be Heavy at Times. High 63, Low 39, winds S-13

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 55, Low 32, Winds NW-8

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 44

Today’s Low: 23

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 75 (1909)

Record Low: -21 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.89″ (-1.74″)

Yearly Precip: 0.89″ (-1.74″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

Today’s Sunset: 5:01 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.