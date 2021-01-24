Governor Beshear reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate nears 10%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday.

The Governor announced 2,018 new cases and 35 new deaths in the Commonwealth.

At least 346,586 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 3,421.

41,660 people have recovered from the virus.

The positivity rate is at 10.24%, a continuation of the downward trend seen the past few days.

As of Sunday, 117 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

