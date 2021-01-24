Advertisement

Governor Beshear reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate nears 10%

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday.

The Governor announced 2,018 new cases and 35 new deaths in the Commonwealth.

At least 346,586 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 3,421.

41,660 people have recovered from the virus.

The positivity rate is at 10.24%, a continuation of the downward trend seen the past few days.

As of Sunday, 117 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Peterson was reported missing in Barren County on January 18, 2021
Barren County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing teen
Detectives seized 7.10 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 101 high concentration THC (marijuana)...
Bowling Green man arrested on drug charges after high-grade marijuana and THC gummies found
A bill meant to preserve the lives of newborns, including any infant born after a failed...
Governor Beshear allows ‘born-alive’ bill to become law
Southern Smashing opens in Bowling Green
First smash room business opens in Bowling Green
During the investigation, the officer discovered 63 dogs that were living in unsanitary...
Warren County woman charged with animal cruelty after 63 dogs found

Latest News

WKU alumnus Kris Keeton represents Western Kentucky at inauguration.
WKU alumnus plays in percussion group at inauguration
Police say due to the seriousness of his injury he was transported to Baptist Health and...
Police: Man taken to hospital after gunshot wound in Hopkins County
Senior citizen poses with her "balloon buddy."
Adopt-A-Grandparent program aims to help lonely seniors this Valentine’s Day
Rain could dump between an inch and 3 inches
Freezing rain potential this evening