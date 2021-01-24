Advertisement

Lady Toppers swept by MTSU

MT Blue Raiders at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 23, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY
MT Blue Raiders at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 23, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Women’s Basketball suffered its first sweep of the season in a 77-60 loss to Middle Tennessee on Saturday Night.

The Lady Toppers (3-9,2-4 C-USA) struggled in the first quarter, shooting just 20 percent from the field and only scoring eight points. In Friday’s matchup, WKU had a four-point second quarter. WKU head coach Greg Collins said his team came out flat, despite having energy during pregame warmups. Collins credits some of that flatness from the back-to-back games this season.

“Right now they’re frustrated,” WKU head coach Greg Collins said. “I’m frustrated because we’re not putting up enough points on the board.”

Despite the slow start, WKU was able to pull within six heading into halftime trailing 33-27.

In the second half, The Lady Toppers would cut into the Blue Raiders’ lead but found themselves unable to ever pull ahead.

“You’re not going to win if you keep missing layups by the rim and you keep missing free-throws,” Collins said. “We’re leaving a lot of points on the board just by missing those easy shots.”

The Lady Toppers shot 37 percent from the field compared to MTSU’s 49 percent.

Raneen Elgedawy led WKU with 20 points and nine rebounds. Meral Abdelgawad followed with 16 points and seven boards. They were the only Lady Toppers to get into double figures scoring. The Blue Raiders had five. Collins said the rest of the team has opportunities to be more involved in the offense, they just need to make shots.

“They’re touching the ball, they’re getting layups, they got some open looks, make shots,” Collins said.

The Blue Raiders (9-4, 7-1 C-USA) were once again by Anastasia Hayes with 20 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

WKU will now face Old Dominion in a road series next weekend.

