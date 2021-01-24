Advertisement

Police: Man taken to hospital after gunshot wound in Hopkins County

Police say due to the seriousness of his injury he was transported to Baptist Health and afterwards he was flown to a different hospital for further medical treatment.(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say on Saturday around 11 a.m. Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the scene of a shooting complaint at 179 Liberty Church Road in Madisonville, KY 42431

Upon arrival police say they discovered William Matheny of Madisonville had sustained a gunshot wound.

Police say due to the seriousness of his injury he was transported to Baptist Health and afterwards he was flown to a different hospital for further medical treatment.

Police say upon further investigation it was alleged Tara D. Skaggs of Madisonville had shot Matheny. Police say Skaggs was later located at a different location and charged with Assault 1st Degree – Domestic Violence.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Med Center Ambulance Service, the Anton Volunteer Fire Department, Madisonville Police Department, and Kentucky State Police.

