Police: Man taken to hospital after gunshot wound in Hopkins County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say on Saturday around 11 a.m. Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the scene of a shooting complaint at 179 Liberty Church Road in Madisonville, KY 42431

Upon arrival police say they discovered William Matheny of Madisonville had sustained a gunshot wound.

Police say due to the seriousness of his injury he was transported to Baptist Health and afterwards he was flown to a different hospital for further medical treatment.

Police say upon further investigation it was alleged Tara D. Skaggs of Madisonville had shot Matheny. Police say Skaggs was later located at a different location and charged with Assault 1st Degree – Domestic Violence.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Med Center Ambulance Service, the Anton Volunteer Fire Department, Madisonville Police Department, and Kentucky State Police.

