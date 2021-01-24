Advertisement

SpaceX launches 143 satellites in record-setting mission

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CNN) – SpaceX has launched a record number of satellites using a single rocket.

The company’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday.

The rocket carried 143 satellite devices to space. That’s a record number of satellites ever deployed on a single mission, according to SpaceX.

The mission is part of SpaceX’s new rideshare business strategy: to make regularly scheduled launches carrying batches of small satellites, rather than single large payloads.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Peterson was reported missing in Barren County on January 18, 2021
Barren County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing teen
Detectives seized 7.10 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 101 high concentration THC (marijuana)...
Bowling Green man arrested on drug charges after high-grade marijuana and THC gummies found
A bill meant to preserve the lives of newborns, including any infant born after a failed...
Governor Beshear allows ‘born-alive’ bill to become law
Southern Smashing opens in Bowling Green
First smash room business opens in Bowling Green
During the investigation, the officer discovered 63 dogs that were living in unsanitary...
Warren County woman charged with animal cruelty after 63 dogs found

Latest News

Tacoma Police and other law enforcement stand in an intersection near the site of a car crash...
2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute...
Fauci says vaccine goal would cover 67 million
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
US passes 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19