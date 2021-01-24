‘We thank you’: Gov. Andy Beshear thanks teachers and other school staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, Governor Andy Beshear thanked the commonwealth’s teachers, bus drivers and other school staff.
In the post, the governor said, “Now, once again, they are answering the call as we prioritize their vaccinations in an effort to get our schools fully reopened.”
