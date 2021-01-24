Advertisement

‘We thank you’: Gov. Andy Beshear thanks teachers and other school staff

Photo Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear's Facebook
Photo Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear's Facebook(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, Governor Andy Beshear thanked the commonwealth’s teachers, bus drivers and other school staff.

In the post, the governor said, “Now, once again, they are answering the call as we prioritize their vaccinations in an effort to get our schools fully reopened.”

You can see the Facebook post below:

The entire commonwealth owes all our teachers, bus drivers and school staff a tremendous debt of gratitude. Now, once...

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, January 23, 2021

