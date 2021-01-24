WKU alumnus plays in percussion group at inauguration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One WKU alumnus is representing Western Kentucky on the national level. Sergeant First Class Kristopher Keeton was the drummer at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown at Arlington.

“It was a very special moment that I was extremely thankful to be able to contribute to,” Keeton says about the ceremony.

Keeton joined the band in high school and continued through college at WKU. He says he learned the value of music in the program and later joined Pershing’s Own in Washington DC. Their mission is to provide musical support for military and dignitary events like the inauguration.

Keeton says the ceremony was a time to reflect on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

”As we stood at attention, preparing and focused, wanting to do our very best to represent the professionalism and precision of America’s military, it was very quiet. You could only hear the flags rustling in the high winds that day,” he recalls.

Keeton says he’s thankful for all the support and encouragement along the way from the community in South-Central Kentucky.

