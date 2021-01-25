Advertisement

31W Bypass remains closed following structure fire

Fire in Bowling Green closes Bypass.
Fire in Bowling Green closes Bypass.(Bowling Green Fire Department)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews are still on the scene working a fire that broke out at a business on the Bypass and the road remains closed.

Around 10 a.m, the Bowling Green Fire Department was called to Wiseman Orthopedics for a fire. The department says the 31W Bypass is shut down between 10th and 11th Streets and the area should be avoided.

