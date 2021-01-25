31W Bypass remains closed following structure fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews are still on the scene working a fire that broke out at a business on the Bypass and the road remains closed.

Around 10 a.m, the Bowling Green Fire Department was called to Wiseman Orthopedics for a fire. The department says the 31W Bypass is shut down between 10th and 11th Streets and the area should be avoided.

Crews are still on scene and 31W bypass remains closed. pic.twitter.com/4jDnyQtafJ — Bowling Green Fire Department (@bgkyfire) January 25, 2021

