31W Bypass remains closed following structure fire
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews are still on the scene working a fire that broke out at a business on the Bypass and the road remains closed.
Around 10 a.m, the Bowling Green Fire Department was called to Wiseman Orthopedics for a fire. The department says the 31W Bypass is shut down between 10th and 11th Streets and the area should be avoided.
