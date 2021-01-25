A Quieter Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was marred by heavy rain and strong thunderstorms, a few of which took down some trees and caused sporadic damage across parts of South-Central KY. Tuesday looks much nicer, however, with brighter skies returning.

It will be breezy but mild for Tuesday, with highs reaching the upper 50s before colder air returns Wednesday into Thursday. A new system arrives late Wednesday with a chance for rain at first that may mix with or transition to light snow Wednesday evening. Some minor snow accumulation is possible before this system moves out late Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will be colder, only reaching the low 40s with even colder temps in line for Thursday.

The work week ends on a dry but seasonal note Friday before milder readings return for the weekend. However, it appears we’ll be dealing with yet another significant storm system arriving Saturday with potential for more heavy rain that may persist into Sunday. Cooler, drier air takes over Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Warm. High 59, Low 31, Winds W-12

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain Mixed with Snow Late. High 43, Low 28, Winds NW-10

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. High 39, Low 22, winds N-9

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 45

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 76 (1950)

Record Low: -14 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 2.39″

Monthly Precip: 3.31″ (0.45″)

Yearly Precip: 3.31″ (0.45″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

Today’s Sunset: 5:04 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

