Bassey earns sixth Player of the Week award

WKU's Charles Bassey blocks a shot in the Hilltoppers win over Marshall.
WKU's Charles Bassey blocks a shot in the Hilltoppers win over Marshall.(Adam Gue/Marshall Athletics)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DALLAS, Tx. (WBKO) -For the sixth time this season, Western Kentucky Basketball’s Charles Bassey has been awarded the Conference USA Co-Player of Week. This comes after another dominating performance against rival Middle Tennessee.

The junior is now tied with Kenyon Martin (Cincinnati, 2000) for the league record of most Player of the Week titles in a single season. There are still five weeks left in the regular season.

In WKU’s road series against the Blue Raiders, Bassey averaged 19.5 points, 13 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game as the Tops swept the series. He shot 64 percent from the field over the two-game span.

On Saturday, Bassey put up 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, his 10th double-double of the season.

In Sunday’s rematch, The All-American candidate tallied 23 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks earning his 11th double-double.

Bassey’s play helped the Hilltoppers earn their fourth straight game and third straight road test. WKU improved to 13-4, their best start since 2001-2002.

As of Monday, Bassey leads the country in rebounds (195), blocks (55), double-doubles (11), and dunks (43). He’s also second nationally in blocks per game (3.4), third in rebounds per game (12.2), and eighth in field goals made (114).

This is Bassey’s third straight C-USA Player of the Week honor this season. The honor has been given out 12 times this season, a Hilltopper has won seven of them.

