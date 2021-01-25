BG Salvation Army says post-holiday need is even greater

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holiday season is over, but the Salvation Army says they need help more than ever.

Major Richard Watts with the Bowling Green Salvation Army says they were worried about how COVID would impact giving.

“December giving is wonderful and we all feel Christmas-y and we want to put money in the kettle--we want to write a check to our favorite charity but then in January and February, you find you don’t have all the seasonal money coming in,” explains Watts.

He says a lot of families used their money on the holidays.

“Everybody wants to enjoy the holiday season. They want to enjoy Christmas and Thanksgiving and so oftentimes, people tend to over commit themselves.”

Right now, the organization is asking the community to help during this difficult time. He says the real need is in January and February when the money is tighter.

“So now here it is, January or February and you’re not working overtime hours. So your check is a little bit less than it used to be and so we see an increase in the number of families coming to us looking for food.”

If you’d like to donate to the Salvation Army, you can find a link to their Walmart registry here.

