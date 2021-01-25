Bowling Green man wrestles with alleged robber while held at gunpoint

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green businessman says he saw his life flash before his eyes during an attempted armed robbery.

“I’m thinking, is this the last thing that’s going to happen, am I going to bleed out in this parking lot? Is this going to be it?” said John Wilkins.

Those dark thoughts went through his head Friday night. Wilkins, the owner of Walk n Talk Celluar on Fairview Avenue, was leaving work before 6 p.m. when a man asked if he could borrow his phone.

“I had a bad feeling about it. I told the guy, no,” explained Wilkins.

That bad feeling manifesting as the unknown man then reportedly pulled a gun on him.

“He tells me to give him my watch and puts the gun to my side,” explained Wilkins. “It wasn’t a little rifle or something, this is something that can do a lot of damage real quick.”

Wilkins added that the gun appeared to have an extended magazine on it.

He was unwilling to comply with the alleged robber, so Wilkins says he then wrestled him to the ground, the gun hit the concrete, but he was unable to grab hold of it.

“I was sitting there thinking I work hard for my things and of course not worth my life or anything but I wasn’t going to comply with this guy. But you know, the main thing was just getting the gun out of the way for me. You know, if that gun went off, it’s over.”

After the struggle, Wilkins says the man took off running towards Royal Arms Apartments. He believed the man appeared to be in his mid-20s and had paced behind his business leading up to the attack as seen on Wilkins’ Ring camera.

“It appears that he was targeting me like waiting for you to take the trash out or something,” claimed Wilkins.

The camera at the front of his store would have captured the frightening encounter had it been working that night. A regret that Wilkins says makes him sick.

“He did it right in front of the camera and it didn’t tape it,” Wilkins said, adding he planned to get it fixed immediately.

According to Wilkins, people in the drive-thru line at Shogun Express witnessed the violent exchange and did nothing.

“Everybody basically just sat there and watched you know, nobody helped,” he said.

While it was a moment of fear turned into a fight, Wilkins describes it as a surreal and life-threatening experience that he won’t soon forget.

“You always think about you know, what you would do and how you handle it, but when it happens to yourself, you’re in that situation - it’s bad,” he said. “That’s probably the most traumatic experience I’ve ever gone through.”

Wilkins says the suspected robber ran off before he could take anything.

If you recognize that person in the surveillance footage, please contact Bowling Green Police.

