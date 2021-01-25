Advertisement

Heavy rain to soak the area Monday

Potential for snow Wednesday evening
By Jonathan Blake
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keep the umbrellas near you for the next few days, we are looking at an active weather week with plenty of precipitation to go around. Tonight, a shot of rain looks to arrive late Sunday into early Monday. Localized amounts could get up to 3 inches of rain from this system, but overall it is expected to bring around 1-2 inches of rain. With the arrival of this system, it looks to also bring in wind gusts from the south that could make things breezy. Temperatures tonight look to be around 44, while Monday’s high is likely to be in the low to mid 60′s. Monday evening, the rain should taper off but the warm air will continue throughout the evening. Expect Monday lows to be around the upper 40′s.

Tuesday, the sun shines through partly cloudy skies. High mid 50′s, low around 30. Wednesday, the clouds begin to thicken up and we have another chance of rain possibly mixed with snow. Accumulation is not expected from this system, but roads could become slick. Wednesdays highs are likely to be around 50, and lows around the low 30′s. Thursday, the system moves out of our area, and we begin to dry out once again. Highs around 40, lows in the mid 20′s. Friday, expect sunny skies with a light wind. Highs around 50 with lows around 30. Saturday, clouds begin to thicken up and brings another chance of rain towards the evening. Highs around 50, with lows in the mid 40′s. Sunday, we dry out once again, but slightly warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50′s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Breezy and Warm. Periods of Rain, Thunder Possible. Rain Could be Heavy at Times. High 63, Low 39, winds S-13

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 55, Low 32, Winds NW-8

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of rain late. High 50, Low 32, Winds NW-10

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 46

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 78 (1943)

Record Low: -21 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (-1.83″)

Yearly Precip: 0.92″ (-1.83″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

Today’s Sunset: 5:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

