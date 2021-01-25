Heavy rainfall and strong winds to start the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weekend started off dry, but light rain moved through ahead of the soggy weather we will see on Monday that will bring heavy rain, strong winds, possible hail, thunder and lightning, and even fog!

Heavy rain moves through the region today and will impact travel throughout the day. (None)

We’re tracking a surface low that is near Arkansas and will follow parallel to the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers over the next 24 hours. As it does this, waves of energy and warm air will bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico that will dump moderate to heavy rain for most of the day. In addition to the heavy rainfall, we’ll also have strong winds from the south between 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph, with thunderstorms possibly developing in the mix. Thunderstorms will also have higher wind gusts and even some small hail that could blanket some yards. We do have a marginal risk of severe weather today with the threats of storms having strong winds and hail as previously mentioned. The timeframe for the strong storms will be late morning through the afternoon and evening just before sunset. The bigger story is the heavy rainfall we will have. Total rainfall from this system, ending early Tuesday morning, will be between 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts possible! Localized ponding/flooding is possible, so stay alert throughout the day! Highs today will be very warm in the upper 50s to mid 60s just after sunset!

Tuesday will be much different as drier air moves in the region, which will clear us out to become mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s along with breezy west winds. Wednesday will start off dry, but clouds will increase through the day and rain showers will develop in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday will be cooler as northwest winds will keep highs only in the mid-to-low 40s. Rain and snow showers are possible Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning before dry air moves back into the region once again. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s on Thursday, but we will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Friday will be similar to Thursday, though temperatures will be a few degrees warmer! This weekend will feature unsettled weather for Saturday evening through Sunday morning with breezy winds and highs in the low 50s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Rain & thunder. Fog possible. Strong storms possible. High 63. Low 48. Winds S at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy early becoming mostly sunny. High 59. Low 31. Winds W at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered PM rain showers. High 46. Low 28. Winds NW at 10 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 76 (1950)

Record Low Today: -14 (1963)

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 26

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Sunset: 5:04 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 43)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 47

Yesterday’s Low: 31

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (-1.83″)

Yearly Precip: 0.92″ (-1.83″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

