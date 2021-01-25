Advertisement

Kentucky GOP group rejects push to have McConnell back Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky Republican Party committee has rejected a resolution urging Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell to fully support Donald Trump in the ex-president’s upcoming impeachment trial.

Media outlets report the GOP State Central Committee met Saturday to consider the proposal.

A grassroots group of Republican officials pushed the resolution.

Opening arguments in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial over the Capitol riot will begin the week of Feb. 8. McConnell recently said that Trump “provoked” his supporters before the riot, but the Republican senator has not said how he will vote in the impeachment trial.

