Med Center Health using antibody treatment on COVID-19 patients to decrease hospitalizations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health is now using new antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients.

The first one is available through the Eli Lilly company and is known as Bamlanivimab. The other treatment is a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab from Regeneron.

The antibody treatment is for high-risk individuals who have tested positive for the virus but are not hospitalized.

“We’ve had really really good results. We’ve had a lot of people tell us that they feel significantly better the next day,” said Melinda Joyce, Vice President of Corporate Support Services with Med Center Health.

After the treatment is ordered by your primary care doctor, patients are treated at the infusion center on Med Center’s campus. Patients are then monitored for reactions for about an hour after the infusion.

Joyce says studies have shown that symptoms can decrease as much as a day or two earlier.

“We’re also watching to see if anybody does later get admitted to the hospital. And our rate of that is about what we see nationally, so that’s really good, said Joyce. “And so it is definitely we believe helping to keep people at home and be able to recover from a COVID infection sooner.”

As this is an outpatient treatment, the goal is to keep high-risk individuals out of the hospital.

“We’ve struggled for beds, as has every hospital across the country. And so anytime we can help keep people out of the hospital, that’s a good thing,” said Joyce. “Most importantly to me is that if we can help keep people out of the hospital, that is so important.”

The Regeneron antibody cocktail is similar to the product President Trump received when he was in the hospital with COVID.

