Petition filed to impeach Attorney General Daniel Cameron over handling of the Breonna Taylor case

The three grand jurors who disputed several crucial points in Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s...
The three grand jurors who disputed several crucial points in Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision not to indict any of the LMPD officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death are now trying to get him impeached.(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A petition has been filed seeking the impeachment of Kentucky’s attorney general.

The petition seeks Daniel Cameron’s ouster for his handling of an investigation into Breonna Taylor’s shooting death by police.

The petition’s allegations against the Republican attorney general include breach of public trust and failure to comply with his duties as the state’s chief law enforcement official.

It was submitted to the overwhelmingly Republican Kentucky House. The petition’s signers include an attorney for three grand jurors who have accused Cameron of misleading the public when describing the grand jury proceedings.

