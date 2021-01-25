Train and semi collision in Hopkins County causes severe road closure

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has shared a post to their Facebook page following a collision near US 41 and Ed Brackett Road involving a train and a semi-truck.

They say that if you are trying to get to Hopkins County High School to approach from the north because US 41 is shut down.

We will keep you updated on the road closure and the collision as more information becomes available.

