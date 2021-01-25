Advertisement

Two men arrested on drug charges in Metcalfe County

Ronnie Gossett (L), Mark Roundtree (R)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOB LICK, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men were arrested on several charges Saturday night after a traffic stop.

According to the report, deputies with the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling in the Knob Lick community when they saw a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro commit a traffic violation. Authorities said the driver was identified as 43-year-old Ronnie J. Gossett of Hardyville, and the passenger was identified as 58-year-old Mark T. Roundtree of Horse Cave.

According to one of the deputies, Gossett was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The deputy also said he saw what appeared to a bag of suspected Methamphetamine in plain view inside the vehicle. Both Gossett and Roundtree were then detained, and the Camaro was searched where deputies said around 54 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, syringes and approximately $3400 was found. All items were seized as evidence.

Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office Deputies said they found suspected meth, syringes and around...
Gossett was charged with:

· Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (greater than 2 grams Meth)

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense

· Disregarding a Stop Sign

· No Registration Receipt

· No Registration Plate

· Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield

· Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle

Roundtree was charged with:

· Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (greater than 2 grams Meth)

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance

