Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 1,268 new COVID-19 cases; 39 deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Beshear gives the latest update Monday afternoon on COVID-19 and vaccines in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear said Kentucky’s cases were still way too high, but they were seeing a decline in new cases of the virus.

The governor reported 1,268 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily total in four weeks.

Gov. Beshear said there were 39 additional COVID-19 related deaths, raising the death toll to 3,460. Deaths reported Monday include a 79-year-old woman from Barren, an 85-year-old man from Butler, a 65-year-old man from Edmonson, a 90-year-old woman from Hart, an 82-year-old woman from Metcalfe, an 81-year-old woman from Monroe, three women aged 65, 96 and 98 from Simpson and a man and woman, both aged 73 from Warren.

Watch below.

