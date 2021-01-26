$110 million to be dedicated to the Kentucky Lock and Dam project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will dedicate $110 million to the Kentucky Lock and Dam project this year.

Congress authorized the improvement project in 1996.

McConnell says when it’s completed, the larger lock will essentially eliminate delays, which are among the longest in the country.

Matt Ricketts is chairman of Waterways Council Inc. and he says the funding will assure an efficient continuation of critical parts of the project.

The Army Corps of Engineers’ work plan also includes more than $8.7 million for a major rehabilitation at the Rough River Lake Dam.

