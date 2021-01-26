Advertisement

5 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Ohio County

5 additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Ohio County Tuesday.
5 additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Ohio County Tuesday.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday officials with the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 260 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

The report listed 179 new cases of the virus in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 17 in Henderson County, 12 in McLean County, 33 in Ohio County, six in Union County and 11 in Webster County. The COVID-19 related deaths were three residents of Daviess County, two residents of Henderson County and five residents of Ohio County.

GRDHD officials said the district saw an additional 1,039 reported COVID-19 cases last week and that. the past week also saw 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region.

In the Green River District to date:

  • There have been 17,181 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
  • The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 13,023 (76%).
  • 55 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
  • 744 (4%) have required hospitalization.
  • There have been 294 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

Ohio County has had 2,067 confirmed cases of the virus and 42 deaths as of Jan. 26.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
Fire in Bowling Green closes Bypass.
31W Bypass reopened following structure fire
Logan Peterson was reported missing in Barren County on January 18, 2021
Barren County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing teen
The Richardsville Fire Department responded to a submerged vehicle on January 25, 2021.
Man jumps out of sinking car to safety in Richardsville
Alleged robber reportedly held a Bowling Green business owner at gunpoint.
Bowling Green man wrestles with alleged robber while held at gunpoint

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, puts...
Some health experts suggest double-masking to stop spread of COVID-19 variants
The COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK possibly has an increased mortality rate.
UK eyes traveler quarantine as virus toll climbs
Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
COVID-19 cases are now plateauing across most of the US, but new variants of the virus are out...
COVID cases drop, vaccine booster tested
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 file photo a video screen displays a message urging...
UK passes 100,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak still rages