5 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Ohio County

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday officials with the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 260 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

The report listed 179 new cases of the virus in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 17 in Henderson County, 12 in McLean County, 33 in Ohio County, six in Union County and 11 in Webster County. The COVID-19 related deaths were three residents of Daviess County, two residents of Henderson County and five residents of Ohio County.

GRDHD officials said the district saw an additional 1,039 reported COVID-19 cases last week and that. the past week also saw 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region.

In the Green River District to date:

There have been 17,181 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 13,023 (76%).

55 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

744 (4%) have required hospitalization.

There have been 294 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

Ohio County has had 2,067 confirmed cases of the virus and 42 deaths as of Jan. 26.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.