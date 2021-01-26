Advertisement

A breezy, dry and warm Tuesday before a midweek cool down!

We’re tracking some rivers and creeks with minor flooding after Monday’s rain!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a very wet and windy Monday, Tuesday will be much quieter in comparison! It will still be breezy, but it will be warm with some sunshine!

This afternoon will have a mix of sun and clouds with breezy winds out of the west!
Tuesday will be much different to what we had on Monday as drier air moves in the region! We’ll be warm and breezy with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds! Wednesday will be cooler as northwest winds will keep highs only in the mid-to-low 40s. Wednesday will also start off dry, but clouds will increase through the day and rain showers will develop in the afternoon. The rain will transition to a rain/snow mix and eventually all snow by the late afternoon. This could cause some travel impacts for the homebound commute Wednesday evening as there could be some slick spots from this; especially on bridges and overpasses! Total snowfall accumulations between Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning will be between a dusting to over an inch possible in isolated spots, mainly to the north near the Louisville & Lexington metro.

Highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s on Thursday, but we will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Friday will be similar to Thursday, though temperatures will be a few degrees warmer! This weekend will feature unsettled weather for Saturday through Sunday morning with breezy winds and highs in the low 50s! Cooler, drier air takes over Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 61. Low 31. Winds W at 13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered PM rain/snow showers. High 43. Low 25. Winds N at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 39. Low 22. Winds N at 9 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 71 (1962)

Record Low Today: -10 (1948)

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 27

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 5:05 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 0 / Small Particulate Matter: 11)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 52

Yesterday’s Low: 45

Yesterday’s Precip: 2.54″ (DAILY RECORD)

Monthly Precip: 3.46″ (+0.60″)

Yearly Precip: 3.46″ (+0.60″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

