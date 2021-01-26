Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms 24,165 cases of COVID-19 in the district

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 24,165 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 20,630 of which have recovered.

Our district has 259 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below

BRDHD Update 1-26-2021
BRDHD Update 1-26-2021(WBKO)

Following the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s phased distribution plan, we have worked the past few weeks vaccinating individuals in 1A and 1B. We will be in phases 1A and 1B for the next several weeks. In addition to the first doses, we will begin administering second doses this week for individuals in 1A and 1B. We will announce on social media and through local news when we are approved to move into phase 1C.

Immunization phases are listed below:

• 1A: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel*

• 1B: First responders, anyone age 70 or older, K-12 school personnel*

• 1C: Anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 conditions, all essential workers

• 2: Anyone age 40 or older

• 3: Anyone age 16 or older

• 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group

We would like to ask the public to please be patient as we move through this process. All appointment slots are currently full. Appointments will come available as vaccine doses are received by the health department.

We will share information on our website, social media, and with local news outlets when vaccines become available. We are working diligently to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine gets one as soon as possible.

Norton Call Center has been set up for anyone who has questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The call center is open 24 hours a day/7 days a week and can be reached at 1-800-722-5725.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy.

We urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications.

When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

For questions about COVID-19 visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19. To report non-compliance, call Kentucky's Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYS

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

