Christian County Public Schools issued lockdown on Monday after threat on social media

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials within the Christian County Public School district issued a lockdown on Monday at Christian County High school, Christian County Middle School and both Gateway Academy campuses after a threat was made on social media.

The thread was made by a non-district individual to a CCPS student.

Gateway Academy to Innovation and Technology administration was made aware of the threat and out of abundance of caution ordered the lockdown.

After an investigation made by Hopkinsville Police Department, CCPS lifted the lockdown after no imminent threat was found.

