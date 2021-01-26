Emergency sewer line repair causes partial lane closure on Broadway Ave. in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU will have the right lane of Broadway Avenue (heading toward downtown) closed between Nutwood and Magnolia streets for an emergency sewer line repair until later today.

The repair is expected to take several hours.

BGMU reminds everyone to please be careful when traveling in this area.

As always, crews will complete work in the shortest time possible.

