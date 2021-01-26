Advertisement

Emergency sewer line repair causes partial lane closure on Broadway Ave. in Bowling Green

Expected to take several hours
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities(BGMU)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU will have the right lane of Broadway Avenue (heading toward downtown) closed between Nutwood and Magnolia streets for an emergency sewer line repair until later today.

The repair is expected to take several hours.

BGMU reminds everyone to please be careful when traveling in this area.

As always, crews will complete work in the shortest time possible.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Bowling Green closes Bypass.
31W Bypass reopened following structure fire
Logan Peterson was reported missing in Barren County on January 18, 2021
Barren County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing teen
The Richardsville Fire Department responded to a submerged vehicle on January 25, 2021.
Man jumps out of sinking car to safety in Richardsville
Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Senator Mitch McConnell
$110 million to be dedicated to the Kentucky Lock and Dam project
Tracking flood advisories and warnings from yesterday's rain.
Breezy and warm Tuesday before we cool down midweek!
University of Cincinnati covid class
University of Cincinnati covid class
Direct brewery sales
Direct brewery sales