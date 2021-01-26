Fatal in Hart County blocks portion of I-65

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 posted a notice to their Facebook page Monday night that a portion of I-65 Northbound in Hart County is blocked due to a fatal crash.

Cleanup is expected to take approximately 4 hours.

We will update you upon confirmation that the crash is cleared.

They are asking that you detour off at exit 65 north via US 31W and KY 728 and rejoin at exit 71.

