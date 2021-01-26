Advertisement

Fatal in Hart County blocks portion of I-65

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 posted a notice to their Facebook page Monday night that a portion of I-65 Northbound in Hart County is blocked due to a fatal crash.

Cleanup is expected to take approximately 4 hours.

We will update you upon confirmation that the crash is cleared.

They are asking that you detour off at exit 65 north via US 31W and KY 728 and rejoin at exit 71.

I-65 Northbound MM 67 In Hart County is blocked due to a fatal crash. Traffic is being detoured off at Munfordville...

Posted by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 4, Elizabethtown on Monday, January 25, 2021

