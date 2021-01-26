Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: More contagious COVID-19 variant confirmed in Kentucky

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Besehar gave the latest COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Beshear said he had a call today with the President’s COVID-19 team where he learned the federal government will increase each state’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines by 17%.

“That is a great start,” said Gov. Beshear. “The other thing they are doing is guaranteeing a minimum supply for three straight weeks. One of the tough things we’ve been dealing with is only knowing on a Tuesday what we would have the next week and not knowing what we would have in the weeks after.”

He also said two cases of the COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom (UK) have been confirmed in the commonwealth.

“Public health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack is going to talk about this more tomorrow. The UK variant does spread more aggressively, but he’ll take us through all the implications of having this strain here,” said Gov. Beshear.

The governor reported 2,714 new cases of the virus and 35 new deaths. Deaths included five women from Ohio County ages 82, 86, 89 and two aged 92. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 1-26-2021
Kentucky COVID Facts 1-26-2021(WBKO)

