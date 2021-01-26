Hilltoppers’ and Lady Toppers’ weekend series against Old Dominion postponed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Men’s and Women’s Basketball’s games this weekend against Old Dominion have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Monarch program.

Additional information on schedule changes will be announced at a later date.

The Hilltoppers and Lady Toppers are now set to play Florida Atlantic the weekend of February 5-6. The men’s team will be on the road, while the women’s team will host at E.A. Diddle Arena.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.