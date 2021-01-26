Advertisement

Hilltoppers’ and Lady Toppers’ weekend series against Old Dominion postponed

Rhode Island Rams at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 13, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
Rhode Island Rams at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 13, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Men’s and Women’s Basketball’s games this weekend against Old Dominion have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Monarch program.

Additional information on schedule changes will be announced at a later date.

The Hilltoppers and Lady Toppers are now set to play Florida Atlantic the weekend of February 5-6. The men’s team will be on the road, while the women’s team will host at E.A. Diddle Arena.

