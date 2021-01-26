Hilltoppers to host West Virginia on March 12

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Volleyball has added West Virginia to its non-conference schedule for the 2020-2021 season. The Hilltoppers will host the Mountaineers at E.A. Diddle Arena on March 12. The meeting will bring WKU’s regular-season schedule to a total of 18 matches.

“Well, this is just the landscape of scheduling in college athletics right now,” said head coach Travis Hudson. “Obviously we’ve been looking for some high-quality opponents and this came to pass here recently once we solidified what our conference schedule would look like. We’re super excited to be able to add a Power 5 school in West Virginia and get them here in Diddle Arena. I know our players are excited to have that opportunity.”

The Tops and Mountaineers met once back in 1996, with West Virginia claiming a 3-1 victory. WKU is 0-6 all-time against current members of the Big 12 Conference.

West Virginia spent time ranked and receiving votes during the fall 2020 AVCA Coaches Top-15 Poll ultimately turning in an 8-8 record in Big 12 play.

