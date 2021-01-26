Advertisement

Historical racing operation in Kentucky closes temporarily

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky betting operation featuring historical racing terminals has closed temporarily. The decision comes after the state Supreme Court declined to reconsider its ruling that at least some of the games aren’t legal.

Keeneland and Red Mile called it a difficult decision to temporarily shut down the Lexington operation.

They say it was done until there’s “more clarity” regarding the situation.

The thoroughbred racing industry is looking to lawmakers to resolve the issue by passing legislation to put such betting operations on solid legal ground. Historical racing features machines allowing people to bet on randomly generated, past horse races.

