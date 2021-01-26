Kentuckians encouraged to complete internet speed test by February 18

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Last week Governor Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced a free speed test as part of the Kentucky Broadband Initiative.

They are asking Kentuckians to complete an internet speed test so they can identify areas within the state that do not have access to the internet.

“So help us out. Everybody wants fast broadband and fast connectivity -- this is the way that we ensure we know exactly where we need to get it,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

The speed test only takes a few seconds, but it is important that everyone take part in it whether you have the internet at your home or not.

Let's work together to close the digital divide and build a better Kentucky for everyone. Take the quick, easy, and anonymous #SpeedTestKY at https://t.co/Z9Y0Qr1SpQ. #TeamKentucky pic.twitter.com/RafNX86FwI — Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (@LtGovColeman) January 26, 2021

“Individuals without WIFI access in their home can actually visit their local library or other locations like stores or restaurants that offer free internet access. They can enter their own address as being someone that has no available service. We certainly need those folks to do that as well,” said Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

To take the test click here. You will scroll down to where it says “Take the Speed Test.” There you can select whether you put your full address, a partial address, or you can select an address with no service if your home address does not have internet.

Next, you will type in your information and run the speed test. The test will allow for better access to the internet for Kentuckians in areas that do not have high-speed internet.

Please take the test if you can. I think this is very helpful. But I think the more important question is how to report and maintain a list of the 100’s of thousands of Ky Residents who have No access in their areas for internet to their homes at all. — Mike Buchanon (@MikeBuchanon) January 24, 2021

The deadline to complete the speed test is February 18.

