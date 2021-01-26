Advertisement

Kentuckians encouraged to complete internet speed test by February 18

Kentucky internet speed test
Kentucky internet speed test(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Last week Governor Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced a free speed test as part of the Kentucky Broadband Initiative.

They are asking Kentuckians to complete an internet speed test so they can identify areas within the state that do not have access to the internet.

“So help us out. Everybody wants fast broadband and fast connectivity -- this is the way that we ensure we know exactly where we need to get it,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

The speed test only takes a few seconds, but it is important that everyone take part in it whether you have the internet at your home or not.

“Individuals without WIFI access in their home can actually visit their local library or other locations like stores or restaurants that offer free internet access. They can enter their own address as being someone that has no available service. We certainly need those folks to do that as well,” said Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

To take the test click here. You will scroll down to where it says “Take the Speed Test.” There you can select whether you put your full address, a partial address, or you can select an address with no service if your home address does not have internet.

Next, you will type in your information and run the speed test. The test will allow for better access to the internet for Kentuckians in areas that do not have high-speed internet.

The deadline to complete the speed test is February 18.

