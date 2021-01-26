Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday, Amy Cubbage, general counsel for Gov. Beshear, updated Kentuckians on total unemployment insurance (UI) claims filed, total claims pending, $300 payments, 1099s, UI payment debit cards and fraud reporting.

Cubbage said there have been 1,542,008 unemployment claims, including duplicates, filed in Kentucky since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 40,748 pending claims with no fraud or identity issues. In total, there are approximately 665,000 unique claims representing about 600,000 claimants.

Cubbage said if claimants payments are delayed because they had to set up a new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claim, they will still get $300 for all the weeks they qualify for PUA.

“Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) programmers are working on programming for how PUA claimants with backdated weeks claim those weeks in an expedited manner, and I’ll have an update regarding how that programming in our next update,” Cubbage said.

“We have received questions about the amounts listed on the 1099s our 2020 claimants are receiving. Multiple claimants have been confused by the total compensation amounts listed in box 1,” Cubbage added. “Please note that the amount listed on box 1 is the pre-tax amount of compensation you were entitled to. If you chose to have income tax withheld, the amounts you received either through a direct deposit or on your prepaid card will be after-tax amounts. Kentuckians with questions on this topic can email KYOU1099@ky.gov beginning tomorrow.

“If you are still receiving payments on a debit card, payments to that card will end this week. You will have until the end of February to spend any balance on that card. If you do not update your profile with a bank account before your next payment issues after the end of the debit card program, you will get a paper check. Please make sure we have your accurate mailing address uploaded if you will be getting a paper check. For new claimants who filed after Jan. 1, 2021, you should have only had the option for a direct deposit or paper check. This only affects those who chose a prepaid card prior to 2020.

“Finally, I want to warn Kentuckians that we have had an uptick of fraudulent claims. If you receive a letter from OUI regarding a claim for yourself or one of your employees and you or the employee did not file a claim, please email UIFraud@ky.gov and we will flag the claim and make sure nothing is paid. If you are concerned about identity theft, please check out the resources on the Kentucky Attorney General’s website.”

Gov. Beshear announced up to $38 million is available to local governments to help Kentuckians with overdue utility bills in their jurisdiction. Each unit of local government may request up to $200,000 for assistance in their communities. To learn more, see the full release.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.