Advertisement

Rep. Patti Minter introduces ‘Student Loan Borrower Bill of Rights’ legislation for the first time

State Rep. Patti Minter (D-KY) for District 20.
State Rep. Patti Minter (D-KY) for District 20.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, State Rep. Patti Minter (D-KY) introduced the Student Loan Borrower Bill of Rights, aiming to decrease the burden of student loans.

With Rep. Attica Scott (D-KY) as a co-sponsor, House Bill 239 would better fund higher education so tuition rates wouldn’t have to be so high, Minter said.

“As a WKU professor, I’ve seen how crushing student loan debt holds back so many of my former students from realizing their dreams, from owning a home to saving for retirement. And with COVID-19, with so many families already living paycheck to paycheck and so many of our young people already struggling to make ends meet, student loan debt makes it that much harder to get ahead and stay ahead,” Minter said in a Facebook post.

Minter added that this legislation has passed in a dozen other states. Below are the key points of the bill:

-Ban predatory lending

-Increase oversight

-Require transparency

According to Minter, this is the first time this legislation has been introduced in the state of Kentucky.

I'm proud to introduce the Student Loan Borrower Bill of Rights for the first time ever in Kentucky because a college...

Posted by State Representative Patti Minter on Monday, January 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
Fire in Bowling Green closes Bypass.
31W Bypass reopened following structure fire
Logan Peterson was reported missing in Barren County on January 18, 2021
Barren County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing teen
The Richardsville Fire Department responded to a submerged vehicle on January 25, 2021.
Man jumps out of sinking car to safety in Richardsville
Alleged robber reportedly held a Bowling Green business owner at gunpoint.
Bowling Green man wrestles with alleged robber while held at gunpoint

Latest News

Tracking the latest river and creek levels in south-central Kentucky.
A breezy, dry and warm Tuesday before a midweek cool down!
Tracking the latest river and creek levels in south-central Kentucky.
Breezy and warm, but tracking rain/snow for Wednesday
5 additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Ohio County Tuesday.
5 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Ohio County
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities
Emergency sewer line repair causes partial lane closure on Broadway Ave. in Bowling Green