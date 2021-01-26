Rep. Patti Minter introduces ‘Student Loan Borrower Bill of Rights’ legislation for the first time

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, State Rep. Patti Minter (D-KY) introduced the Student Loan Borrower Bill of Rights, aiming to decrease the burden of student loans.

With Rep. Attica Scott (D-KY) as a co-sponsor, House Bill 239 would better fund higher education so tuition rates wouldn’t have to be so high, Minter said.

“As a WKU professor, I’ve seen how crushing student loan debt holds back so many of my former students from realizing their dreams, from owning a home to saving for retirement. And with COVID-19, with so many families already living paycheck to paycheck and so many of our young people already struggling to make ends meet, student loan debt makes it that much harder to get ahead and stay ahead,” Minter said in a Facebook post.

Minter added that this legislation has passed in a dozen other states. Below are the key points of the bill:

-Ban predatory lending

-Increase oversight

-Require transparency

According to Minter, this is the first time this legislation has been introduced in the state of Kentucky.

