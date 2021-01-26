Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department receives PPE Grant

WASHINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department has received a personal protective equipment (PPE) grant supported by Congressman Brett Guthrie.

Guthrie supported funding to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to first responders in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently awarded a $6,590 PPE grant for the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department. The grant was awarded to help purchase responder adapters and cartridges to protect local firefighters from COVID-19 exposure.

“Thanks to this PPE grant, firefighters with the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department will have access to equipment to provide additional protection from COVID-19,” said Guthrie. “Just as firefighters have equipment to protect themselves from a fire or another emergency, they should also have equipment to protect themselves from COVID-19 during this public health emergency. I’m glad to see federal funding I voted for in the CARES Act is being distributed to help Kentucky first responders.”

Earlier in January Guthrie announced a PPE grant for Alvaton, Browning, Plano, and Woodburn Volunteer Fire Departments.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.