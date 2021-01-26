Advertisement

Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department receives PPE Grant

In this image from video, Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., speaks on the floor of the House of...
In this image from video, Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department has received a personal protective equipment (PPE) grant supported by Congressman Brett Guthrie.

Guthrie supported funding to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to first responders in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently awarded a $6,590 PPE grant for the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department. The grant was awarded to help purchase responder adapters and cartridges to protect local firefighters from COVID-19 exposure.

“Thanks to this PPE grant, firefighters with the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department will have access to equipment to provide additional protection from COVID-19,” said Guthrie. “Just as firefighters have equipment to protect themselves from a fire or another emergency, they should also have equipment to protect themselves from COVID-19 during this public health emergency. I’m glad to see federal funding I voted for in the CARES Act is being distributed to help Kentucky first responders.”

Earlier in January Guthrie announced a PPE grant for Alvaton, Browning, Plano, and Woodburn Volunteer Fire Departments.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
Fire in Bowling Green closes Bypass.
31W Bypass reopened following structure fire
Logan Peterson was reported missing in Barren County on January 18, 2021
Barren County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing teen
The Richardsville Fire Department responded to a submerged vehicle on January 25, 2021.
Man jumps out of sinking car to safety in Richardsville
Alleged robber reportedly held a Bowling Green business owner at gunpoint.
Bowling Green man wrestles with alleged robber while held at gunpoint

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear: More contagious COVID-19 variant confirmed in Kentucky
Kentucky internet speed test
Kentuckians encouraged to complete internet speed test by February 18
Tracking the latest river and creek levels in south-central Kentucky.
A breezy, dry and warm Tuesday before a midweek cool down!
Tracking the latest river and creek levels in south-central Kentucky.
Breezy and warm, but tracking rain/snow for Wednesday