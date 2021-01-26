Advertisement

Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25, to $15 by 2025.

In the House bill, the wage would increase to $9.50 when it goes into effect, if passed and signed by the president. It would move to $11 in one year, $12.50 in 2023, $14 in 2024 and $15 in 2025.

President Joe Biden has called for a $15 federal minimum wage, and it has been included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package proposal. He already signed an executive order to encourage raising the pay of federal workers.

The order directs agencies to identify which federal workers earn less than $15 per hour and craft policies to promote that wage level as a baseline. Biden also started the work to issue an executive order that requires federal contractors to pay a $15 minimum wage and provides emergency paid leave to workers.

