BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The South Warren Spartans suffered their second loss of the season, falling to Apollo 55-53 Monday night.

The Spartans trailed 34-10 at halftime but rallied in the second half, coming up just short.

South Warren drops to 3-2, while Apollo improves to 2-6.

