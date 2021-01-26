Advertisement

Two teens from Glasgow still missing

By Katey Cook
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - About one week ago, two teenagers girls living in Glasgow were reported missing. The two girls, 15-year-old Trenedy Hinson and 17-year-old Haleigh Franke, are believed to have left their foster home.

The mother of Trenedy Hinson continues to worry about who her daughter is with and if she is safe, and wonders if her daughter willingly ran away.

“She just turned 15, she doesn’t just run away. If she had a problem she would tell me or somebody and we would get it figured out,” Jovan Gilbert, Hinson’s mother said.

Gilbert said officials with the police department told her Hinson and Franke are now suspected to be somewhere in Bowling Green, but Gilbert doesn’t know who she would be with there.

“I’m just boggled,” Gilbert said. She went on to say that her daughter has never run away like this before. Gilbert last saw her daughter on Friday, January 15 two days before she was officially reported missing.

“I just want Trenedy to know that we love her and we’re all worried about her,” Gilbert said. Gilbert said her daughter left her phone behind, which the police now have possession of. This concerns Gilbert because she doesn’t know if her daughter has a way of asking for help if she needs it.

If you or someone you know has any information on the whereabouts of Trenedy Hinson or Haleigh Franke you are asked to contact the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Peterson was reported missing in Barren County on January 18, 2021
Barren County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing teen
Fire in Bowling Green closes Bypass.
31W Bypass reopened following structure fire
Southern Smashing opens in Bowling Green
First smash room business opens in Bowling Green
The Richardsville Fire Department responded to a submerged vehicle on January 25, 2021.
Man jumps out of sinking car to safety in Richardsville
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate nears 10%

Latest News

Jordan Revlett, 22, was arrested for entering the Capitol building after posting pictures and a...
Feds charge 5th Kentucky resident in Capitol violence
Bowling Green man robbed at gunpoint
Armed Robbery at BG business
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Historical racing operation in Kentucky closes temporarily
Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update