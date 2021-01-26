Two teens from Glasgow still missing

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - About one week ago, two teenagers girls living in Glasgow were reported missing. The two girls, 15-year-old Trenedy Hinson and 17-year-old Haleigh Franke, are believed to have left their foster home.

The mother of Trenedy Hinson continues to worry about who her daughter is with and if she is safe, and wonders if her daughter willingly ran away.

“She just turned 15, she doesn’t just run away. If she had a problem she would tell me or somebody and we would get it figured out,” Jovan Gilbert, Hinson’s mother said.

Gilbert said officials with the police department told her Hinson and Franke are now suspected to be somewhere in Bowling Green, but Gilbert doesn’t know who she would be with there.

“I’m just boggled,” Gilbert said. She went on to say that her daughter has never run away like this before. Gilbert last saw her daughter on Friday, January 15 two days before she was officially reported missing.

“I just want Trenedy to know that we love her and we’re all worried about her,” Gilbert said. Gilbert said her daughter left her phone behind, which the police now have possession of. This concerns Gilbert because she doesn’t know if her daughter has a way of asking for help if she needs it.

If you or someone you know has any information on the whereabouts of Trenedy Hinson or Haleigh Franke you are asked to contact the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

