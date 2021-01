BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Facebook post by the Warren County Public Library, they now have Chromebooks available for patrons to check out.

The loan will last two weeks with a Warren County Public Library Card.

📚📖📀 We're happy to help you declutter! We're accepting donations at all our locations again! 📀📖📚 Posted by Warren County Public Library on Monday, January 25, 2021

You can reserve yours online at the following link:

http://ow.ly/UKZW50DhH3l

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.