Advertisement

Apple: iPhone, iPad users should update operating systems to fix security bugs

People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating...
People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating systems with Apple’s latest security patches, which were pushed out as part of the new iOS 14.4 software.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is urging customers to promptly update their operating systems to fix major security flaws that may have been exploited by hackers.

People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating systems with Apple’s latest security patches, which were pushed out Tuesday as part of the new iOS 14.4 software.

The tech giant has not shared many specifics about the exact flaws, but on its website, the company acknowledges that hackers may have “actively exploited” three security bugs. The issue is a link in an exploit chain, meaning a hacker would need to exploit further bugs for it to be fully executable.

The exploits were reported by “an anonymous researcher,” according to the website.

The new operating software also includes fixes for keyboard lag and allows smaller QR codes to be read by the camera.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
File image
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Hart County crash
Kentucky internet speed test
Kentuckians encouraged to complete internet speed test by February 18
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear: More contagious COVID-19 variant confirmed in Kentucky
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Cindy Mueller, left, lost 54 pounds in order to donate a kidney to her best friend, Carol...
‘So blessed’: Woman donates kidney to best friend after helping her heal from son’s death
Originally postponed until August and September, Kentucky Derby Festival anchor events Thunder...
Kentucky Derby festival events return, but without fans
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Top scientists, public health experts return for COVID-19 virus briefings
The damage to the Rockville, Maryland, townhouse is estimated to be more than $2.2 million. It...
Neighbor saves grandparents, twin toddlers from house fire with minutes to spare