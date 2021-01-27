Advertisement

BAM infusion treatment now available at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital has announced it has started administering the monoclonal antibody therapeutic, bamlanivimab, for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients with mild or moderate confirmed cases of COVID–19.

Bamlanivimab has received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on November 9, 2020.

“Providing newly approved infusion therapies will allow TriStar Greenview to be proactive with treatment of COVID-19 and potentially reduce hospitalization in our community, said Dr. David Smith, Chief Medical Officer at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital. “We are proud to share the bamlanvimab treatment option to adult’s age 18 years and over to the communities we serve. The bamlanvimab treatment is one of the tools that will help make a direct impact in the fight against COVID-19.”

Patients must obtain a physician referral for a BAM Infusion Consult from their primary care provider, meet FDA criteria prior to scheduling, and have a referral order for BAM Infusion.

For additional information about monoclonal antibody therapy bamlanivimab, go to https://tristarhealth.com/locations/tristar-greenview/ or call (270) 495-6675.

