Barnett tabbed preseason All-C-USA; WKU picked third in East

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Amber Barnett has been selected to the All-Conference USA Preseason Women’s Soccer Team, the league announced Tuesday. Western Kentucky was picked to finish third in the East Division.

This is the second preseason recognition for the junior. Barnett’s first nod came prior to the 2019 season. She wasnamed to the All-C-USA First Team and the United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

After only two seasons, Barnett is tied for the sixth-most career assists in program history 14 total. She notched five goals and six assists for a team-leading 16 points last season.

Conference USA will have a two-division setup (East and West) for spring 2021. WKU will play in the East along with Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Middle Tennessee, Marshall, FIU, and Old Dominion.

The Lady Toppers will play Lipscomb in their final exhibition match on Feb. 2. WKU will open the season with a road match against North Alabama on Feb. 6. Their first home match will be on Feb. 11 against Bellarmine.

Spring 2021 C-USA Women’s Soccer Preseason Team

Julia Patrum, Charlotte, So., MF/F

Luisa Daikeler, Florida Atlantic, So., D

Cassidy Wasdin, Florida Atlantic, RS-So., GK

Autumn Woodard, Louisiana Tech, Jr., F

Peyton DePriest, Middle Tennessee, Sr., F

Kelsey Brann, North Texas, RS-Jr., GK

Allie Byrd, North Texas, So., F

Berklee Peters, North Texas, Sr., F

Mijke Roelfsema, Rice, Sr., D

Delaney Schultz, Rice, Jr., MF

Caitlin Pierce, Southern Miss, Sr., D

Amber Barnett, WKU, Jr., MF

Ellis Patterson, UTSA, Sr., F

C-USA Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll

East Division

1. Florida Atlantic

2. Charlotte

3. WKU

4. Middle Tennessee

5. Marshall

6. FIU

7. Old Dominion

West Division

1. North Texas

2. Rice

3. UTSA

4. Louisiana Tech

5. UTEP

6. UAB

7. Southern Miss

