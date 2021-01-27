Advertisement

BBB warns about COVID-19 vaccine scams

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The low supply and high demand of the COVID-19 vaccination has scammers coming out of the woodwork.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers are calling people looking for Medicare or Medicaid info and trying to sign people up to get a vaccination.

The BBB says scammers are also promising to get you higher on a vaccination list if you give them money.

In one instance, a scammer called a person saying they can get a vaccination, but they have to get a COVID-19 test first and must release medical information, which, unfortunately, the person gave.

“Manufacturers are trying to come up with a vaccine that is safe as quickly as they can, but that is why the con artists are hoping they can prey upon that desperation to get you to sign up for something that’s not real,” said Heather Clary, Better Business Bureau Central Kentucky.

Remember, the vaccination is free, and if you’re looking on the web to sign up for the shot, look for the “dot org” at the end of the website. It’s an indication the site is legitimate.

