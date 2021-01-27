Advertisement

Beshear reaches out to lawmakers on executive powers bills

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Faced with a weakening of his executive powers, Kentucky’s Democratic governor has weighed in with suggested compromises in a letter to Republican legislative leaders.

Gov. Andy Beshear sent the letter to House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers.

It came after he vetoed bills limiting his executive authority, especially in times of emergency.

Beshear says the measures would hamper the fight against COVID-19. Beshear’s letter states his preference is to hold off on such legislation until Kentucky has overcome the pandemic. But he says his letter is an attempt to “provide a potential framework for discussion and compromise.”

