Black History Month aviation project in Louisville at Bowman Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say Bowman Field in Louisville will host an exhibit next month that features Black achievement in aviation.

The Louisville Regional Airport Authority said in a statement that the exhibit is called “The Sky’s the Limit: A Celebration of the History of Black Achievement in Aviation.”

It will feature 14 individuals and organizations throughout February in honor of Black History Month.

Visitors will get to see how those featured got their start in aviation, how they handled any adversity and how they rose to prominence.

Louisville Regional Airport Authority Director Dan Mann says he hopes the stories inspire a new generation of aviation professionals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.