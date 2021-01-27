Bowling Green Parks & Recreation plans Valentine-themed event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Valentine’s Day is Sunday, February 14. This year instead of a candlelight dinner and a dozen roses, how about embarking on an adventure with your Valentine?

Bowling Green Parks & Recreation is hosting the Sweethearts Challenge February 11-14.

Cameron Levis, Special Populations Instructor, said “We’re really excited to continue to offer the community some safe and fun ways to celebrate the holidays in the midst of COVID.” He described the Sweethearts Challenge as a scavenger hunt-style activity for both families and couples. Those who take part will be encouraged to visit Bowling Green parks and downtown landmarks, including Fountain Square, Circus Square and Reservoir Hill. There will be decorations at each stop in which participants will pose for photos, along with a few surprises along the way.

Local businesses like Spencer’s Coffee and Little Fox Bakery will also offer discounts and perks for those who participate.

To sign up for the Sweethearts Challenge, text “Sweethearts BG” to 47177.

