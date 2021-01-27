Advertisement

Bowling Green Police looking for missing teenager

Bowling Green Police are looking for Landon Bollenbecker.
Bowling Green Police are looking for Landon Bollenbecker.(WBKO)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are looking for a missing teenager.

According to a Facebook post from Bowling Green Police, Landon is missing from Bowling Green, and he may be in the Logan County/Russellville area.

Landon is 17 years old, 6′00″, 175, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Landon’s whereabouts, call BGPD at 270-393-4000 or 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
File image
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Hart County crash
Kentucky internet speed test
Kentuckians encouraged to complete internet speed test by February 18
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear: More contagious COVID-19 variant confirmed in Kentucky
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Breaking down the science as myths surround COVID-19 vaccine
Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to determine how much money it still owes...
Kentuckians still plagued with unemployment issues into the new year
UK COVID variant in northern Kentucky.
‘Highly’ contagious COVID-19 UK variant in Ky., likely to be infected if exposed
KTC prepping Kentucky roads for hazardous driving conditions due to possible winter weather
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet prepared for inclement weather