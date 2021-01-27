Bowling Green Police looking for missing teenager

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are looking for a missing teenager.

According to a Facebook post from Bowling Green Police, Landon is missing from Bowling Green, and he may be in the Logan County/Russellville area.

Landon is 17 years old, 6′00″, 175, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Landon’s whereabouts, call BGPD at 270-393-4000 or 9-1-1.

