Bowling Green Police looking for missing teenager
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are looking for a missing teenager.
According to a Facebook post from Bowling Green Police, Landon is missing from Bowling Green, and he may be in the Logan County/Russellville area.
Landon is 17 years old, 6′00″, 175, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on Landon’s whereabouts, call BGPD at 270-393-4000 or 9-1-1.
