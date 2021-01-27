Breaking down the science as myths surround COVID-19 vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News is breaking down myths and facts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The two shots that are available now are Pfizer and Moderna which include two doses of the shot. The technology to create the vaccine is known as Messenger RNA which is new but not unknown. The technology has been around for years but has not been used in a commercial vaccine. Doctors say the method is an incredibly powerful tool that makes it possible to develop vaccines much quicker.

“They’ve gone into the gene sequence of the virus, they picked out a section that codes for a protein -- that makes a protein -- the genetic directions for making a protein that your body seems to respond to when you have an infection,” said Dr. Randy Hansbrough with Graves Gilbert.

As unfounded rumors about the vaccine swirl on social media, doctors say the vaccine will not alter your DNA and there is no evidence that it impacts fertility.

Neither of these shots contain the live virus, therefore, you cannot get COVID-19 from getting the vaccine, doctors say.

“They’re taking out little blueprints for making proteins, they’re not taking the whole virus out, it’s such a small segment that it can’t revert to a virus,” said Hansbrough.

Once injected, it’s not uncommon to have symptoms such as headache, body aches even a fever following the vaccine.

“Your body says, ‘Hey, this is so foreign, we’re gonna fight it off.’ Then when they’re met with the actual virus, they will attack both proteins that they remember.”

Many have said that their symptoms were worse after the second shot, but only for about a day.

Some skeptics are concerned about the quick turnaround time of the vaccine. However, coronavirus itself has been studied for decades, so all that research was used as the foundation in the COVID-19 vaccine trial. Meantime, wealthy individuals continue to pour unlimited funding into the research which always helps expedite any study.

